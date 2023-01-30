Michael Cohen on Trump: ‘They’re Going to Indict the Whole Pig’

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, once again predicted that the former president will be indicted Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline.”

The panel discussed prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office convening a grand jury as part of a criminal probe into a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels that former President Donald Trump allegedly authorized.

Discussing his congressional testimony, Cohen said, “There was more than a dozen investigations that were spurred as a direct result of that testimony. Whether it is the New York attorney general and again, I thank our unsinkable Attorney General, Letitia James, for acknowledging my participation. Fourteen times I met with the district attorney. I spoke to eight different congressional committees, I spoke to eight times to different congressional committees. That’s a lot of testimony. Hundreds and hundreds of hours worth of it. My hope, like the hope of so many people in America, is this man is held to account for what he is responsible for.”

He added, “Donald Trump needs to be held accountable. You know, there’s the expression with the grand jury that they could indict ham a sandwich. Well, in this case, I think they’re going to indict the whole pig.”

