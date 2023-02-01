Dem Rep. Moskowitz: ‘We Need to Secure the Border More’ — We Have Issue with Fentanyl ‘Pouring over’

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) argued that “we need to secure the border more” and stated that he is strongly concerned “about all the fentanyl that’s pouring over the border” and how it is impacting the nation’s children.

Moskowitz stated [relevant remarks begin around 2:40] “America has always been that beacon of freedom where people come here escaping their government. I mean, my grandparents came here escaping Europe after World War II. So, I understand why people are yearning for that freedom and that opportunity. I do think we need to secure the border more. I am deeply worried about all the fentanyl that’s pouring over the border. And so, I do think, on a bipartisan basis, we can find ways in which we stop the fentanyl coming over the border because it’s no doubt affecting children around the country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett