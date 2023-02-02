Ocasio-Cortez: Trump Will Be 2024 GOP Nominee or He Will Burn Down Anyone Who Is

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that former President Donald Trump will be the Republican 2024 presidential nominee or he will “burn down” anyone who is.

Referencing House Republicans voting for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to be removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee, Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think Speaker McCarthy gets a fundraising boom. I think he gets potentially currying favor with either Trump and his base, saying I delivered on these promises. I’m a good soldier to the Trumpian political base. I am really letting the world know that the House Republican Party is now being fully transformed. We are cementing the transformation. Even with Donald Trump being gone, they’re cementing the transformation of the Republican Party into a Trumpian party. One that settles petty political scores that is no longer motivated by a classic quote, unquote ‘conservative politics of reducing a tax base’ et cetera, but this is truly about service to their benefactors.”

Guest anchor John Berman said, “Do you think Donald Trump will be the Republican Nominee?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I mean, we may see. He will either be the nominee, or he will burn down anyone who isn’t him who is the nominee.”

