DNC’s Richmond: ‘Inflation Was a Real Problem’ — We ‘Had’ a Real Problem in Part Due to Biden’s Plan Making Economy Decent

On Monday’s edition of “CBS News Prime Time,” DNC Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond stated that in the State of the Union, President Joe Biden “gets to tell people that inflation was a real problem” and stated that “we had a real inflation problem” and one cause of the inflation problem is “the fact that we came out of the COVID-19 [pandemic] in a decent economic place through his plan.”

Host John Dickerson said, “So, the challenge that always happens with these speeches, though, is the President comes up and lists all the achievements, and the public, which, in this case, still has a very dim view about the state of the economy, thinks, you’re trying to tell me something that I know from my lived experience doesn’t exist and that that doesn’t necessarily help a President who tries to make this case.”

Richmond responded, “Well, no, the President gets to tell people that inflation was a real problem. Inflation has gone — decreased the last six months straight and that his economic plan is growing. We don’t ignore the fact that we had a real inflation problem and it’s a cause of not only the pandemic, Putin’s war, but it’s also the fact that we came out of the COVID-19 [pandemic] in a decent economic place through his plan.”

