GOP Rep. Moore: China Knows It Can Push Biden ‘Because They Have So Much Information on Him’

Representative Barry Moore (R-AL) does not expect much from President Joe Biden on China Tuesday when he delivers his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, the Alabama Republican lawmaker predicted Biden would try to sound tough on China but suggested it would be a hollow gesture.

“[T]here’s just one crisis after another,” he said. “I tell everybody with this administration – it is just one crisis after another. The Chinese spy balloon is just another crisis that we respond miserably to. And I expect them to try to spin it and maybe even try to sound tough on China tomorrow night. But I think the ties of this administration to China, again – again, it weakens our country, and it puts us in a terrible position.”

Moore said China’s provocative tack might have something to do with having leverage over Biden and his son Hunter.

“I think the Chinese know maybe they can push [Biden] because they have so much information on him and his son and their dealings that they just want to put him in a bad spot and continue to show they, in fact, control this administration than maybe we would like, for sure.”

