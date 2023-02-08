Dowd: Marjorie Taylor Greene was ‘Tonya Harding in a Fur Coat’

Former chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign Matthew Dowd said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was “Tonya Harding in a fur coat” at the State of the Union address.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “What’s amazing to me is you can’t undo that. You can’t then come out and be like, wait. Republicans are going to be our hope and future and opportunity. I wonder if because Biden seized all that. He was on the side of the 80% of the public in the vast majority of everything he said. Even down to all those BS thieves that show up on your credit card. He almost boxed them out of everything that’s popular.”

Dowd said, “I think this is an important topic because what I think it underlines, this Sarah Huckabee thing, as well as Tonya Harding in a fur coat last night screaming at Joe Biden.”

Reacting to a picture of Greene, Dowd continued, “Yeah, there she is. I’m surprised she didn’t have somebody go after somebody with ice skates. It underlies that they don’t care about leading the American public. They have given up on that. And Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ speech, I think she intently did what she did because they no longer care about where the majority of the country stands. They only care about this cave of crazy that they live in, and that’s all they circulate in. They only talk to media that reinforces the crazy. They only associate with people that reinforce this sort of dominant Christian Nationalism that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is pushing.”

