Dem Rep. Sherman: China’s Control of Corporate America an ‘Invasion of our Sovereignty’ 

During an interview on MSNBC on Saturday, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) stated that the spy balloons are “the smallest part of China’s invasion of our sovereignty.” And one way China invades American sovereignty is by controlling American corporations and corporate America “strives to comply with the demands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Sherman said, “[A]ll the balloons are just the smallest part of China’s invasion of our sovereignty. The way that they control American corporations by treating access to the Chinese market like dog training treats. You saw that when the — one person at the NBA just mentioned Hong Kong, and all of a sudden, that person was fired. But you see this across the board in corporate America as it strives to comply with the demands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

He added that what the spy balloon “tells us most is that China has been pushing us around for 20 years and they think they can do anything.”

Sherman later added that he plans to propose legislation to “force American companies to reveal, in their reports to shareholders, how dependent they are on China. Hopefully, that will inspire them to become less dependent and to compete for capital from American investors by showing how resilient they would be to what may be an interruption in our economic relationship with China.”

