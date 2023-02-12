Schumer: Biden ‘Humiliated’ Chinese by Shooting Down Spy Balloon

Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Biden administration “humiliated” China by shooting down a spy balloon last week.

Schumer said, “We got enormous intelligence information from surveilling the ballon as it went over the United States.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “Didn’t the Chinese get enormous intelligence as well?”

Schumer said, “They could have been getting it anyway. We have to know what they’re doing, and we don’t know exactly, but we got a lot of that, and more importantly, by shooting it down over water, U.S. waters, only six miles out from South Carolina, we’re probably going to be able to piece together this whole, whole surveillance balloon, and know exactly what’s going on. So that’s a huge coup for the United States.”

Stephanopoulos said, “This program is going to have to be shut down now, right? The Chinese aren’t going to be able to send balloons.”

Schumer said, “Look, I think the Chinese were humiliated. I think the Chinese were caught lying, and I think it’s a real step back for them, yes. I think they’re probably going to have to get rid of it or do something because they look really bad.”

