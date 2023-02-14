JD Vance: ‘We Are Ruled by Unserious People Who Are Worried About Fake Problems’

Monday, on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) reacted to the Biden administration’s handling of a toxic train derailment in East Palestine, OH.

The freshman Ohio Republican U.S. Senator lamented the priorities of the Biden administration, referring to those concerns as “fake problems.”

“[W]e’ve had hundreds of train derailments after we spent over a trillion dollars on infrastructure in this country,” he said. “So the fact that this isn’t getting obviously better is a major indictment of the people spending the money and what they’re spending the money on. Now, we know if you listened to Secretary Buttigieg today that they are focused more on whether we have too many White men in construction jobs than he is on the fundamentals of his job, which is ensuring we have a viable transportation infrastructure in this country, and unfortunately, my constituents in East Palestine have been some of the main victims of the fact that we have failing infrastructure in our country, again, after spending tons of money in an effort to actually fix it.”

“So the problem we have, Tucker, is that we are ruled by unserious people who are worried about fake problems instead of the real fact that our country is falling apart in some of the most important ways,” Vance continued. “You mentioned the Environmental Protection Agency. Of course, it says it right there, it should be focused on clean air, clean water, it’s the thing that I’m most focused on for the people of East Palestine, but so often, they are focused on environmental racism, and other ridiculous things instead of fixing the problem that they are established to fix.”

