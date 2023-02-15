GOP Rep. Scott: We Must Declassify More on China So Corporate America Can’t ‘Look the Other Way’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kennedy,” House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) stated that more information on China’s nefarious actions against Americans should be declassified so people understand what a threat China is and “corporate America can’t simply turn their head and look the other way and pretend that China is anything other than an adversary.”

Scott stated, “So, we have been briefed on a lot of things, including TikTok, fentanyl, balloons, Chinese weapons systems that Americans need to be made aware of. And I think there is pretty broad agreement that we want to begin to declassify more and more of the information with regard to China and the threat they are, Kennedy. And it’s amazing to me that…the Chinese flew a spy balloon across the United States of America, gathering intelligence information on our military bases and other American institutions, and yet, Ford Motor Company comes out yesterday and says they’re going to partner with China in the development of batteries. And so, if we’re going to defeat China in the economic war that we’re in with them, then it’s got to be all hands on deck, and that includes corporate America. And so, we believe, as the Intel. Committee, under Rep. Mike Turner’s (R-OH) leadership, we believe that more and more of the issues with all of these things that China’s doing to the American citizens need to be declassified so that America understands the threat they are and that corporate America can’t simply turn their head and look the other way and pretend that China is anything other than an adversary.”

