McConnell: ‘Defeating the Russians in Ukraine Is the Single Most Important Event Going on in the World Right Now’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Thursday on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom” that the United States helping Ukraine defeat the Russians “is the single most important event going on in the world right now.”

Co-anchor Dana Perino said, “What is Biden’s responsibility in trying to make sure that people in America whose support for Ukraine is softening will want to continue to try to help them?”

McConnell said, “Well, I’m going to try to help explain to the American people that defeating the Russians in Ukraine is the single most important event going on in the world right now. It will save us an enormous amount of money down the road if the Ukrainians can succeed.”

He continued, “They are not asking for any of our personnel. They are not asking us for financial help. The Europeans are stepping up. They’ve done an awful lot that seems not to be recognized. For example, handling enormous numbers of refugees.”

McConnell added, “In terms of the cost of it, it’s about .02% of our gross domestic product. We are also monitoring very carefully the money that is being spent. This should be a bipartisan support for this. My biggest criticism of the president is he seems not to have done enough soon enough. Had he moved more rapidly, we might have been able to help the Ukrainians have even more success than they’ve already had.”

N B

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN‘mmm