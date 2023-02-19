Haley: We Keep Losing Popular Vote for President – ‘Republicans Are Doing Something Wrong’

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the Republican Party was “doing something wrong” that is causing them to keep losing the popular vote for the presidency.

Host Shannon Bream said, “You’ve got to answer this question, why you versus anybody else in the GOP field? “You say America first; America should be powerful. Those are things that any GOP candidate is going to say. So, why you?”

Haley said, “Why not me? You know, I am the wife of a combat veteran. I’m a mother of two children; one who is getting married, and I see how hard it is for her to look at buying a home, one that’s in college, and I see what he’s dealing with woke education.”

She continued, “I want to get in there and fix this. I’m not a lawyer. I’m an accountant, I’ve never worked in D.C., and it is time we put a fire under Congress. We need term limits and mental competency tests, and more transparency than we’re seeing today. What do I strongly believe the American people need options. I don’t. You don’t have to be 80 to be in Washington, D.C. It is time to get aggressive, get back to what it means to end socialism and end defeatism that has taken over the past few years.”

Haley added, “We’ve lost last seven out of eight popular votes for president. That means Republicans are doing something wrong. We have to focus on winning majority of Americans. Our solutions are right. We lift up everybody, not just a select few. I will not pay attention to a certain segment of the population. I will fight with conservative solutions and win as many as I can.”

