Kinzinger: GOP Not Supporting Ukraine Because Cable News Hosts Make Money Creating Fear

CNN political commentator former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Tuesday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that Republicans were not in favor of giving aid to Ukraine because “cable TV news hosts make a lot of money on creating fear.”

Cooper said, “There have been polls the past few weeks shown softening support for sending more money and military equipment to Ukraine, especially among Republicans.”

Kinzinger said, “This is what happens when you lack leadership. So on foreign policy, American people generally are willing to either go to war or give aid or support our allies in war as long as somebody stands in front of them and makes the case for that. I think Joe Biden needs to do a little better job of that. I think his trip was great and sends a strong message. But the Republican side, who is an elected Republican in politics out there making the case for the war? There may be a few I haven’t heard them. Instead, what you see is profit centers, whether they are blogs, whether they are other cable TV news hosts, make a lot of money on creating fear, on owning the libs, whatever it is of the day, and that’s what the war has become.”

He added, “The Republicans, if they are given the reason, and they are showed the reason for this, they would be supportive but there’s no leadership in the Republican Party. It’s mind blowing to me. By the way there’s question a lot of folks think we’re writing checks to Ukraine and haven’t been explained lot of this a value put on equipment much of it older we’re sending to Ukraine.”

