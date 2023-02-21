Van Drew: House Will Hold Hearings on East Palestine Derailment

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) stated that there will be at least one hearing in the House on the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment and President Joe Biden is failing to take action at the one time the President should step in.

Van Drew stated, “One, we are certainly having discussions constantly about what’s going on. We’re having conference calls. We’re having meetings. We’re going to have a hearing on it, and then — at least one — and really go through this process and see what went wrong there and speaking out. And I’ve got to tell you, this is something we should be speaking out about, as members of the Transportation Committee, as members of Congress. This is just so wrong. … My God, the secretary of transportation, when this happened, should have been there immediately. The President should have been there. That’s what presidents and secretaries do. You console people, you help them, you work with them, and FEMA should be supporting them, and FEMA is not. And the President, this is the one damn time you should step in, and if they’re not supporting them, do an executive order.”

