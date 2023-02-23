Behar to East Palestine Residents: Trump Deregulated – ‘That’s Who You Voted For’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that residents of East Palestine, OH, who are suffering in the aftermath of a train derailment that caused hazardous materials to leak into the environment, voted for former President Donald Trump “who reduces all safety” with deregulation.

Behar said, “Can we talk about regulations for a second? Because It seems to me the Republicans are obsessed with the notion of the free market, and they don’t like a lot of regulations.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Because it means profit. If they deregulate, they get more profit.”

Behar said, “I know. For example, there were very few plane crashes. Thank God. That’s because the industry is highly regulated. We have to pay for regulations and safety standards — otherwise, where are we? We are all going to go up in flames.”

She continued, “But I don’t know why they would vote for him, for somebody who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA’s Chemical Safety Office. That’s who you voted for in that district. Donald Trump, who reduces all safety. He did in those days.”

Behar added, “They need to look past the photo ops, these people and say, who is doing the job here?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN