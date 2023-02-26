RNC’s McDaniel: I Would Support Any 2024 GOP Nominee, Including Trump or Romney – ‘We Have to Come Together as a Party’

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that she would support any Republican nominee for 2o24 that the voters picked.

McDaniel said, “I will support the voters and who they choose as the nominee. As RNC chair, if I said I wouldn’t support the Republican nominee, I would be removed from office. I would be rightly removed. It would be part of our bylaws, and I would be checked out as RNC chair. Anyone getting on the Republican National Committee debate stage should be able to say, I will support the will of the voters and the eventually nominee of our party.”

She added, “I think you support the voters. The voters get to choose. And if the Republican voters pick the nominee, then everybody on that debate stage, who is running on the Republican National Committee debate, the Republican National Committee primaries should say, I’m going to support the nominee. Listen, I say this all the time, Dana. I am Mitt Romney’s niece, and I was appointed to the RNC by Donald Trump. I would support both of them if they were the nominee of our party over Joe Biden. But I don’t know if they would support each other. We have to come together as a party. We saw big races lost this cycle because of Republicans refusing to support other Republicans. And unless we fix this in our party, unless we start coming together, we will not win in 2024. And I am committed to making sure we come together as a party.”

