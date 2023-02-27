Tim Scott: ‘Our Original Sin Should Never Define Us’

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) discussed the division in the country and how to overcome it.

The South Carolina Republican U.S. Senator said the left was responsible by attempting to create a “grievance culture.” However, he argued the country should not be defined by its “original sin, but instead by its story of redemption.

“So, you talk with an optimistic message, and we talked about how you are highlighting faith not only in the religious sense but that you want Americans to have faith in each other,” host Shannon Bream said. “I want to put up our recent Fox News poll about how Americans feel about things today. They say we are a dysfunctional family, 81% of them. Is it realistic to believe that you or any other politician can get us out of our corners and get people back to a place where there isn’t so much division?”

“There’s no doubt, Shannon, that when you look at that poll, that’s one of the reasons why I think it’s really important for us to come forward and have an authentic and sincere conversation about the goodness of America,” Scott replied. “In today’s society, the progressive left is trying to make America into grievance culture when, in fact, we’ve always stood on the foundation of greatness.”

“Our original sin should never define us because the story of redemption is what we’ve been living through more than 50-plus years,” he added. “The greatest story of progress in the world is American progress in the last 50 years. I wish we’d spend more time talking about the goodness of this nation and stop the cancel culture.”

