MSNBC’s Hayes: Fox News Is ‘Most Destructive Institution in All of American Politics’

MSNBC host Chris Hayes said Monday on his show “All In” that Fox News is “the single-most destructive institution in all of American politics” while discussing the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against FNC for defamation.

Hayes said, “I am back and very happy to be so. While I was on vacation, I missed a shocking story that just broke. We knew some of the contours. I’ve been following it closely. But now, we got a whole host of damning new details on what may be the single-most destructive institution in all of American politics. Of course, I am talking about Fox News. This Fox story is the rare kind of story where the truth turns out the be even more cartoonish, really terrible, than anything you could have possibly imagined from watching at the outside. As new information comes from two recent filings in the defamation case against the network demonstrates in black and white what Fox is, 100% a propaganda outlet. They are engaged in bad faith, are at war with the truth that they know to be the truth. The final part is important.”

He added, “To begin with, in these filings, Dominion Voting Systems, a company that makes voting machines east across the country, which Fox host and guests repeatedly claimed is part of a conspiracy to steal 2020 elections with Donald Trump, proves time and again that fox knew that was all a lie. They knew that the election was not rigged. But they also knew that Donald Trump wanted to say it was. They knew that is based on that their viewers wanted to hear that it was. So they say about airing those known obvious falsehoods, in order to remain in Trump’s base good graces and keep making money.”

