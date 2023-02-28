Weissmann: Lawmakers, Election Workers, Capitol Police Could Sue Fox News After Dominion Verdict

Andrew Weissmann, the lead prosecutor for former special counsel Robert Mueller, said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline ” because of the evidence and testimony in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against FNC for defamation, others could have legal claims against the network.

Weissmann said, “It gives you a sense of just how powerful they are in spinning their audience and riling them up. It was impossible to escape for me the parallel which is admittedly imperfect, between Fox News and what our team and the special counsel investigated for almost two years: Russian disinformation in the 2016 presidential election. Well, this is an American company that, an American news organization that is peddling misinformation with truly deadly consequences that could have been far worse. If you’re people who were attacked on January 6 or are election workers who are threatened, you have to be reading this saying: your goal is money. As Rupert Murdoch said, it’s the green. It caused me damages. So you could imagine this is not going to end with just Dominion bringing these suits. You could imagine other people seeing this evidence, saying I was harmed by what they were doing out of greed.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Are you sort of describing a class, a class-action legal effort?”

Weissmann said, “Well, I don’t know that there would be a class action. But you could imagine election workers Ruby Freeman saying, you know what, the people who really riled people up, who incited all of this knowingly, that is the key, are from Fox News. The people on January 6 who were cowering in Congress, the people who were afraid, the people who were attacked, the people who died, all of those people have potential claims against Fox News.”

