Hawley: Ending China’s Most Favored Nation Status Would Be ‘Real Action’ Against China

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) argued that ending “the biggest strategic economic mistake that this country has made” in quite a long time by revoking China’s most favored nation status and in doing so ending “the special sweetheart deal that they have gotten, the Chinese government has gotten for over 20 years” by receiving most favored nation status would be a “real action” against China.

Hawley said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:35] “Here’s what we need to do: We need to revoke China’s most favored nation status. That would be real action here. Let’s end the special sweetheart deal that they have gotten, the Chinese government has gotten for over 20 years now. It was a huge error, allowing them into the WTO, giving them permanent normalized trade relations, huge mistake, Laura. Probably the biggest strategic economic mistake that this country has made under Republican and Democrat leadership — George W. Bush and Bill Clinton — biggest mistake in who knows? Decades, decades, decades. It was a huge error. We need to stop it. Let’s revoke their trade relations. Let’s revoke that most favored nation status. That would be real action.”

