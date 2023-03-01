Rubio: Most Favored Nation Status Gives China an Advantage, It Should End

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) stated that the United States should remove China’s most favored nation trade status because China does not follow any of the rules, and because giving China most favored nation status allows Chinese companies to do as they wish in the American market while American companies in the Chinese market are restricted by China under the empirically disproven theory that when China “got rich, they’d become just like us.”

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “Sen., would you be supportive of removing China’s most favored nation status when it comes to trade?”

Rubio answered, “Absolutely. They don’t play by any of the rules. Understand this, that we allowed them to basically do anything they wanted. We opened up our markets and [said,] Chinese companies can do whatever they want in America, but we allowed them to restrict us over there. And we did it under this theory that, when they got rich, they’d become just like us. Well, they got rich, and they’re not like us. And they don’t share our values, they don’t share our commitment to playing by the rules.”

