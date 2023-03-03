Shark Tank’s O’Leary: AOC ‘Great at Killing Jobs’ — Many Blue States ‘Uninvestable’

Shark Tank star and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary said Friday on “CNN This Morning” that many blue states are “uninvestable” and said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) is great at killing jobs.

O’Leary said, “I don’t put companies here in New York anymore or Massachusetts or in New Jersey or in California. Those states are uninvestable. The policy here is insane. The taxes are too high. We put them in Fargo, North Dakota.”

Anchor Poppy Harlow asked, “Wait, why is New York uninvestable?”

O’Leary said, “The regulatory environment is punitive. I had a project in upstate New York behind the grid in Niagara Falls for electricity, a global data center we were building. Eventually, it got so bad with the politicians in the local region and the state policy we moved it to Norway and all the jobs. Norway has it now. Thousands of jobs coming out of that. That is New York uninvestable. Sorry. Don’t shoot the messenger. I’m just telling you the way it is.”

He added, “AOC, she’s great at killing jobs. She kills jobs by the thousands. You know another problem, where did Amazon take their jobs? Away from her. She threatened to sue them if they created jobs.”

Harlow said, “There’s a little more to it, but let’s not litigate that.”

O’Leary said, “Sorry. I’m just telling you the truth.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN