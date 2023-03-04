Brooks: I Support Part of Biden’s Loan Plan, But It Should Be Struck Down

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that while he agrees with the part of President Joe Biden’s student loan program for Pell Grant recipients, the Supreme Court should strike the program down because the President can’t create a giant spending program through executive action and that you can “believe in the program and think the President probably should have gone through Congress if he wanted to see it last.”

Brooks stated, “On the student loans, I have supported the part of the program that was for Pell Grant kids, where I thought, absolutely, those people deserve their student loans. I didn’t think we should give it to upper-middle-class kids, but c’est la vie. I still think the Supreme Court should probably strike it down. I mean, the Constitution envisions — as Jonathan said — the budget’s supposed to start in the House. The President can’t just create a $400 billion program by signing a piece of paper. That’s just not how the system is supposed to work. So, it’s possible to both believe in the program and think the President probably should have gone through Congress if he wanted to see it last.”

