Fmr. NYT Science Editor: COVID Origins Became Political and Left-Leaning Side of Media Ignored Lab Leak

During a portion of an interview set to air on Sunday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Life Liberty and Levin” that was released on Friday, author and former New York Times Science Editor Nicholas Wade stated that the issue of the origin of COVID-19 became political and Democrats opposed the lab leak theory while Republicans supported it, and “the Democratic-[leaning] side” wasn’t really interested in the lab leak theory.

Wade said, “The cause of the problem, I think, is that for reasons that I really don’t understand, the issue’s become politicized. So, if you’re a Republican, you favor lab leak and if you’re a Democrat, you favor natural origin. This seems so totally crazy to me. I just don’t understand how it fell out that way. There’s no rhyme or reason to it. Everyone should be interested just in the scientific facts and it should have nothing to do with politics. But the reaction to it was in the way you’ve just described, it was outlets on the conservative side of politics who approached me and I had a lot of interviews with Fox News and its affiliates and almost nothing from the Democratic-[leaning] side.”

