White House: ‘Europe Has Contributed Mightily’ to Supporting Ukraine

During an interview aired on Friday’s edition of “The Issue Is,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby responded to a question on whether or not Europe has paid its fair share to aid Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war by stating that “Europe has contributed mightily to the effort to support Ukraine.”

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “You know, the president meeting with the German chancellor this week, do you think that Europe is paying its fair share in all this?”

Kirby answered, “Europe has contributed mightily to the effort to support Ukraine. First of all, our NATO allies have really stood strong together to shore up that eastern flank of the alliance and all of them, in one way or another, are contributing to support to Ukraine independently of the alliance, of course. But there’s terrific solidarity across the continent. The president, last week, as you noted, was in Poland, he was in Kyiv to meet with President Zelensky, and he came away from that trip convinced that allied unity remains resolute, remains determined. And we need it — we’re going to need it to be as we face difficult weeks and months ahead.”

