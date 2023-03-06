Georgia A.G.: ‘All But Two’ of Atlanta Safety Training Center Attackers Were from out of State, It’s ‘an International Group’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R) stated that the people who attacked a public safety training center in Atlanta over the weekend include people from “Massachusetts and New York and France and Canada. So, this is a national network, an international group of people” that aren’t just concerned about the training center, but who resort to violence anywhere they don’t like something. He also noted that the center isn’t just for police.

Carr said, “Today, it may be about a public safety training center in Atlanta, Georgia. Tomorrow, it may be in your community. It may be an economic development project, it may be something that they don’t like, but they are putting together a plan here in Atlanta to undermine the rule of law and destabilize the system. But it isn’t going to stand here. I’ve said this before, we are not Washington. We are not Oregon. This is the state of Georgia. You cannot come here — and, Bill, just for the record, some of those arrested yesterday were from Massachusetts and New York and France and Canada. So, this is a national network, an international group of people that are organized to come to our state to undermine a public safety training center.”

He continued, “And one thing I want to say is, they call it Cop City. That’s a misnomer. This is for first responders, firefighters, EMTs.”

Carr added that of those charged, “All but two were from out of state.”

