Rubio: Congress Will Support Funding a Ukraine Strategy, But Biden Doesn’t Have One and We Won’t Fund a Stalemate

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said that there is strong support in Congress “for funding a strategy” in Ukraine, but “I don’t think there’s strong support for funding a stalemate.” Rubio also said that the Biden administration “still has not defined what our national security interests are and what our end goals are and what we’re doing.”

Rubio stated [relevant remarks begin around 5:00] that if we live in a world “where countries can invade their neighbors, we’re going to have a long century ahead.”

He added, “I think there’s strong support for funding a strategy. I don’t think there’s strong support for funding a stalemate. I think there’s strong support for funding a strategy. That has to be weighed against our other priorities. I do think Ukraine still has a lot of support here. Obviously, it’s their fight. We’ve been helpful. They’ve done a great job of fighting. But obviously, there has to be funding a strategy…this administration still has not defined what our national security interests are and what our end goals are and what we’re doing. And I think that’s really important as we keep coming back to Congress for more money.”

