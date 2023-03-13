GOP Rep. Waltz: Special Ops Forces Could Be Used to ‘Dismantle’ Mexican Drug Cartels

During an appearance on Sunday’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Next Revolution,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) weighed in on the increasing threat posed by Mexican drug cartels on the U.S. population.

Waltz criticized the Biden administration’s response and suggested using special operations forces to “dismantle” the cartels.

“This is just more weakness from this White House that have the Russians on the march, China on the march, Iran marching towards a nuclear weapon,” he said. “And now cartels, these narco-terrorists that control our Southern border, that control upwards of a third according to some estimates of the entire country of Mexico. Look, I would ask the White House, if ISIS or al-Qaeda pumped chemicals into the United States that killed 80,000 Americans, more than the worst year of World War II, would we be treating it as a law enforcement diplomatic problem? Hell, no, we wouldn’t.”

“We would go after them, ISIS and al-Qaeda, with everything we’ve got, and that’s what we’re demanding now at the Congress,” Waltz continued. “We’re actually asking to give these authorities to the White House, and for example, we’re not talking about invading Mexico. That’s just a bunch of hyperbole from AMLO to kind of gin up his nationalist base. What we’re talking about as, for example, you know, offensive cyber, that rests with the U.S. Military’s Cyber Command, we have to give the authority to then use those military assets or space assets, or going after the money with other types of authorities to dismantle their leadership using Special Operations Forces.”

“There are all kinds of tools that we can use, Steve,” he added. “We did this in the 90s. We did this against the Cali and the Medellin cartels. We dismantled them. We didn’t completely destroy them, but we put them on their back foot so that the Colombian government could then handle it through traditional law enforcement means. That’s at the point we’re at now.?

