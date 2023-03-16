Fauci: We Will Need New Covid Shots ‘at Least Once a Year’

Former NIAID Director and White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe ” that it was likely a yearly COVID booster shot would be available like the Flu shot is.

Co-host Mike Barnicle asked, “How many booster shots we’ll be getting? How long in the future we will be getting booster shots?”

Fauci said, “You know, we don’t know definitely the answer to that. It is likely that this thing is not going to disappear, it’s not going to be eradicated, and it’s not going to be eliminated. So it’s going to be around, you know, for the foreseeable future.”

He added, “So it is likely that we will require an intermittent likely at the same time as we get a flu vaccine, at least once a year. Very similar to what we do to keep updated on our immunity against influenza. It is very likely that a similar situation we’ll be experiencing with COVID, namely getting a booster shot once a year, probably at the same time as we get an influenza shot.”

