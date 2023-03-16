NY Sheriff: We Need More Border Agents up North, ‘There Aren’t Enough People’ to Cover the Area

During a portion of an interview with NBC News aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” Clinton County, NY Sheriff David Favro (D) stated that there need to be more Border Patrol agents along the United States-Canada border because there currently aren’t enough people to cover the area.

NBC News Homeland Security Correspondent Julia Ainsley asked, “Does Border Patrol need more people up here?”

Favro responded, “Well, absolutely. There aren’t enough people to be able to cover all of this.”

Ainsley also stated, “Last week, Border Patrol added 25 agents to this sector, some of them taken off the southern border. They say it will deter migration, but local police here say they need much more.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett