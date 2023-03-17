Cardona: Regulations on Content in Public Schools Are an ‘Attack’ to Promote School Choice

On Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Hallie Jackson Now,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona argued that laws regulating material in public schools are “an attack on public schools” and that the attack is “intended to disrupt public schools so that the private voucher option sounds better.”

Cardona stated, “Not only in Florida, [but] in states across the country, we have an attack on public schools. In my opinion, it’s intended to disrupt public schools so that the private voucher option sounds better. We have to understand, our public schools are under attack, the profession is under attack. However, we have a plan for that. We have a plan to raise the bar. We’re focusing on making sure our students have the mental health supports that they need. We’re talking about career pathways in our high schools that connect our students to the two-year schools and the tsunami of jobs that are coming. We have a positive agenda. Look at the budget. We’re not going to let that distract us from what we’re focusing on. Right now, we’re focusing on what students and families tell us they need. They need opportunities for their kids, and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

