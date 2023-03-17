Michael Cohen: ‘America Wants to See’ Trump Held Accountable with Any Indictment

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that he believed “America wants to see” former President Donald Trump indicted regardless of the crime.

While discussing prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office convening a grand jury as part of a criminal probe into a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels that Trump allegedly authorized, anchor Chris Hayes asked, “Given what has come out about what was happening in the Department of Justice behind the curtains at the time, give the fact that you went and pleaded to and did some time for this particular crime, what do you think about the fact that the charges may finally happen and be happening from the district attorney’s office and not from the Department of Justice?

Cohen said, “It doesn’t make a difference to me whether or not he is charged by the DOJ, the Southern District of New York, or the District Attorney of New York at the end of the day, it’s really all about accountability. That’s what I think America wants to see because Donald has managed to escape accountability his entire life, and the rest of us that have been around him all seem to be the ones who get thrown under the bus.”

