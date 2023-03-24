GOP Rep. Carter: Chinese Communist Party Waging ‘Psychological Warfare’ Against Our Young People

Friday, during Fox Business Network’s broadcast of “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) said he was pulling for an all-out ban of TikTok in the United States.

Carter proclaimed the Chinese-owned TikTok was part of a psychological warfare campaign aimed at young Americans.

“Where I hope it goes is that I hope we ban TikTok as it is now,” he said. “Now, that’s important. Now, if the Chinese Communist Party were to divest theirself of all interests in the parent company of TikTok, then perhaps they could continue on. But, until that happens, we should not have TikTok in the United States of America. And it’s important to note that two-thirds of all of our youth are on TikTok and that they spend an average of 95 minutes a day on TikTok. This is psychological warfare that is being leveled against our young people by the Chinese Communist Party.”

“Remember, I’m talking about the Chinese Communist Party,” Carter added. “I’m not talking about the Chinese people. That’s extremely important because we have to realize in this country that the Chinese Communist Party is not our friend. They are not our adversary. They are our enemy. They want to overtake us economically. They want to overtake us militarily. And we have to realize that.”

