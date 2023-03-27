Dem Rep. Bera: ‘China Is Acting in a Much More Emboldened Capacity’ on World Stage

On Monday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) reacted to Honduras establishing diplomatic relations with China and ending them with Taiwan and the China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia by stating that “China is acting in a much more emboldened capacity” on the world stage.

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Congressman Bera, your take and the fact that [China establishing diplomatic ties with Honduras] comes on the heels of China brokering this deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia. To people who are watching this, do you feel as though China is becoming increasingly emboldened on the world stage?”

Bera responded, “Certainly, China is acting in a much more emboldened capacity. Congressman Barr (R-KY) used this word, coercion, and they use economic coercion in really interesting ways. We’ve seen with Lithuania when they did recognize Taiwan, how China quickly produced a backlash. We actually have bipartisan legislation to empower any president and administration to act in the interest of countries that do get pressured to go one way or another way. And I think we’ve got to make sure we’re using all the tools that we have available, all the resources, diplomacy, but also a muscular defense as well of our allies and friends.”

