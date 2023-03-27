Trump on Alvin Bragg Baseball Bat Post: ‘I Put Up a Story, We Didn’t See Pictures’

Former President Donald Trump said Monday on FNC’s “Hannity” that he shared an article to Truth Social but was unaware it featured a split-screen image of him holding a baseball bat next to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Hannity said, “You talked about death and destruction. And then the baseball bat picture next to Alvin Bragg, and you did take that down. And my only question, why open yourself to criticism?”

Trump said, “You have to understand that when the story was put up, I put up a story, we didn’t see pictures. We put up a story that was very exculpatory, very good story from the standpoint of what we’re talking about. And they put up a picture of me. And you know where I was holding the baseball bat? It was at the White House, ‘Make America, buy America’ because I did a lot of ‘Buy America’ things, and this was a company that makes baseball bats. Then they put next to that picture a picture of Alvin Bragg. I didn’t do it. They did it. Then, I guess the people that do the paper or somebody put pictures together.”

He added, “We posted the story, but they had a picture up, and they then put a picture up, or the picture was put up, and nobody noticed or saw, or nobody thought it was bad. These were two separate pictures.”

