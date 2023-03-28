Hagerty: Weaponized IRS Tried to Intimidate Taibbi, Still Dodging on Leak of Private Info in 2021

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) stated that the IRS visiting Twitter files journalist Matt Taibbi on the day he was testifying before Congress is “about the weaponization of the IRS” and also said that the IRS has failed to give answers about the leak of private tax information to ProPublica back in 2021.

Hagerty stated that he believes that “every piece of evidence” points in the direction of the visit being an attempt to intimidate Taibbi.

He continued, “This is about the weaponization of the IRS to effect and basically achieve the goals of the left-wing group that [is] running the government now. On four separate occasions, I’ve directly questioned Secretary Yellen about the leak of information, of private taxpayer information to ProPublica. ProPublica continues to leak this into the public domain. Secretary Yellen, every time, has averted, she basically has no answer for me. I think that Grover Norquist is correct, they do know and they’re not sharing it with us. And again, this is the weaponization of the IRS, when we see what happened to Matt Taibbi on the day that he is to testify about the weaponization of government, this is just unconscionable. It’s got to come to an end.”

