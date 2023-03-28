Rand Paul: ‘I’m 100% Confident that Fauci Lied to Us’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) spoke on his latest evidence regarding the origins of COVID-19.

According to Paul, evidence indicates that former National Institution of Allergy and Infectious Disease Dr. Anthony Fauci had lied about how the virus came to be.

“I’m 100% confident that Fauci lied to us and that they were doing dangerous research there,” he said. “I would say all of the evidence I have seen so far points towards it coming from a lab. And it all adds together, and proximity makes a difference. The fact that the lab is within walking distance of where most of the coronaviruses of the world, the largest collection of coronaviruses in the world is within walking distance of where this started — yes, there’s too many coincidences to add up. But there is also evidence that this virus, COVID-19, is the product of something that was being developed and experimented upon. A group in Wuhan actually asked our Defense Department for money and said they wanted to take a coronavirus, like COVID, and put something in it to make it more infectious. It’s called a furin cleavage site. It’s not found in nature, and that’s exactly what COVID turned out to be.”

“So, this is a — this is a mystery, it’s a mystery with a cover-up,” Paul continued. “We’ve now found that American universities have given money to military research in China. And we are going to get to the bottom of this. But there’s a massive cover-up going on, and the lead in all of the cover-up has been Fauci. We now have information that he’s still working for the government, even though he says he’s retired. And it is my belief that he is worried about being indicted, and so he continues to work so he will get legal protection under the federal government. But this is wrong on every level of it, and we are going to get to the bottom of it. We are sending a letter to find out what the actual status of his employment is. Is he retired? Is he still getting a federal detail? So, there is a lot of stuff going on, but at the top of this, at top of every sort of concern we have, is Tony Fauci.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor