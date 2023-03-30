Kinzinger: ‘Inappropriate,’ ‘Cowardice’ for GOP to Go After DA Bragg

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), now a CNN contributor, said Thursday on the network’s special coverage of former President Donald Trump’s upcoming indictment that Republican House members going after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are being “inappropriate.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “What do you make of all of the individuals, your former colleagues in the House of Representatives who are really rallying around Donald Trump in very, very strong ways, including the threat of hauling District Attorney Alvin Bragg before Congress to find out why he did what he did today.”

Kinzinger said, “I think it’s completely inappropriate. I think they ought to wait for the indictment. They ought to wait to see what it is. If it looks like a political indictment, which I’m not saying it is, but if it does, then you can come out and be opposed to it, and you can talk about what hearings to have. But this kind of, you know, premeditated going after the DA already knowing supposedly what’s in it without having any clue what’s in it, you know, Donald Trump today, by the way, called this the darkest day in American history, and that takes into account days like Pearl Harbor, days like 911, the Battle of Antietam, this is the darkest day to him in American history, it goes to show where his thoughts are. So from my former colleagues, you all just need to take a deep breath. We’re going to know soon enough what’s in this indictment, and then you can make your statements. But to do this so preemptively, I think, shows that this has nothing to do with the rule of law and has everything to do with either cowardice on the one hand or just concern for the political future that you have on the other.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN