Sears: Nashville Shooter Doesn’t Get a Say in Their Identity, They Killed People

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R) stated that the Nashville school shooter shouldn’t get a say in their identity since they killed six people.

Author and Tablet Magazine columnist James Kirchick noted that the media has oddly decided to declare the Nashville shooter an exemption to their own rules on covering trans people that they are usually sticklers on by saying, “Well, what’s interesting, if you’ve noticed, they are misgendering and deadnaming the murderer. They are referring to the murderer by their given name, not their chosen name. And by their — referring to her as a woman, as opposed to what her identity apparently was, [which] was a man, which is not the way the media usually does these things. They’re usually very particular about the subjective sense of gender identity and respecting that, if someone says they’re a man, then they’re a man. But in this case, they’re not doing that.”

Sears then said, “You know what, this person murdered six people, I don’t really care who you say you are. You murdered six people and three of them were children. You don’t get a say — well, she’s dead now, so — but you don’t get a say in telling us who you are and what you’re about. You killed six people. That’s what really matters.”

