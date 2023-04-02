Tacopina: If Trump Were Not Running for Presidency ‘He Would Not Have Been Indicted’

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that if former President Donald Trump were not running for 2024, he would not be facing an indictment in Manhattan.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I’m going to speak to Michael Cohen’s attorney next. He says that there is actual evidence that your client, the former president, participated in falsifying business records. Have you seen any such evidence?”

Tacopina said, “Yeah. I know there’s no such evidence. I mean, look, Michael Cohen’s lawyers spitting Michael Cohen’s side. Michael Cohen is a pathological convicted liar.”

He added, “We are going to take the indictment, evaluate all our legal options and pursue everyone most vigorously. This is a case of political persecution. Had he not been running for office right now for the office of the presidency, which, by the way, the polls have shown since this has been announced, his numbers have gone up significantly. Had he not been running for presidency, he would not have been indicted.”

