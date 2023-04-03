Asa Hutchinson: Trump Is ‘Undermining Our System of Justice’ with J6 Prison Choir Song

Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said Monday on “NewsNation Prime” that former President Donald’s participation in and playing of a song recorded by the J6 Prison Choir is “undermining our system of justice.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas said, “I’m curious. You had said also that after the events of January 6, that anybody associated with that Capitol Hill Riot should never be in a position of power again. What was your reaction when you heard President Trump at a recent rally play a song that he had recorded with inmates who had been convicted? Some of them pled guilty to their conduct on January 6.”

Hutchinson said, “To me, he’s undermining our system of justice. He’s undermining actually what happened on January 6 and minimizing it, and so I’m troubled by that.”

He continued, “Obviously, he did it because he thought it would create a stir, and he’s good at creating stirs.”

Hutchinson added, “I don’t think we should elevate Jan. 6. It was a serious challenge to our democracy. It was a blight against the United States, against the world. So it’s a dark moment. We need to move on and talk about the future and how we need to make sure our elections are filled with integrity but also that we peacefully transfer power. That’s what our democracy is known for.”

