George Conway: Millions of Americans ‘Pretend’ Trump Is a ‘Sane Human Being’

Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that millions of Americas “pretend” former President Donald Trump was a “sane human being.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “George, members of our former party going out, continue to go crow about how this is a weak charge, this is miscarriage of justice, this is the politicization, the weaponization of government, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. Again, they don’t know. None of us know the extent of this, and it’s just so reckless. It may end up. Maybe it ended up being exactly what we originally thought this was going to be, but again, they’re talking about possibly over 30 counts right now. But the exact nature of this, nobody knows, so it’s impossible to pass judgment on whether it’s a strong indictment or not.”

Conway said, “That’s absolutely right, and I think one of the things about this that’s really quite remarkable is how the Republican Party has put itself in the position of defending a man who paid a $139,000 in hush money to a porn star in the waning days of a presidential election, and did it without compunction. That was a scandal in and of itself.”

He continued, “The reason is because once you start admitting that Donald Trump does something that’s wrong or does lie and does little things that are wrong or slightly bigger things that are wrong, you have to open up everything you know he did that he lied about and that you lied for him if you’re a Republican.”

Conway added, “That is the problem for the Republican electorate. We always hear a discussion about the Republican Party. When is it going to come to its senses? The problem here is you have millions of Americans who allowed themselves to be taken in by this man and decided they were going to ignore all negative evidence about him and pretend that he was a normal human being, pretend that he was a sane human being, pretend that he was a competent president, pretend that you know how to spell, pretend all of these things. And the reality is he was none of those things, and they engaged in self-deception for multiple years. To admit that is really hard. That’s the reason why Trump will have a stranglehold, I think, on this nomination process.”

