MSNBC’s Maddow: Trump Presser Is ‘Lies and Allegations,’ We Will Not Knowingly Broadcast Untruths

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow said Tuesday during her network’s coverage of the indictment of Donald Trump that they were not covering the remarks from the former president about his charges.

According to Maddow, Trump was repeating his same lies and allegations against perceived enemies.”

Maddow said, “Let me just say, just a moment business here, then I will come to you. I need to tell you that right now the former president himself is making remark tonight from his home in Florida. As far as we can tell, and what we are prepared for here is this is basically a campaign speech in which he is repeating his same lies and allegations against perceived enemies. It is just getting started so far he is just giving his normal list of grievances. We don’t consider that necessarily newsworthy, there is a cost to us as a new organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things.”

She continued, “So, our deal with you is that we will monitor these remarks. If he does say anything news worry, we will turn around and report on that right away.”

Maddow added, “But for now, just know that it is happening and we are not taking it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN