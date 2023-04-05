GOP Rep. Steube: We Need to Investigate Biden ‘Lying’ about Spy Balloon

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) stated that NBC News’ report on the Chinese spy balloon gathering data from U.S. military sites proves that the Biden administration was lying and that now we have the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party “to go after the Chinese Communist Party and we’ll be able to fully investigate this and get more information and at least be a stopgap of all these horrible foreign policy decisions that this administration is making.”

Steube said, “Well, it’s obviously confirming what Republicans were saying all along. It was a Chinese spy balloon. We knew it was collecting sensitive information. We knew it was surveilling the United States. It went over sensitive sites. It went over nuclear sites. It went over B-bomber sites. And to say that it wasn’t gathering intelligence and information and communications is just lying to the American people. And now, again, we know the truth, and again, the Biden administration is lying to the American people. So, thankfully, we have Republicans in Congress and we have the [Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party] to go after the Chinese Communist Party and we’ll be able to fully investigate this and get more information and at least be a stopgap of all these horrible foreign policy decisions that this administration is making.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett