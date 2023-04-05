Moody: We Should Focus on FL Grand Jury Finding Feds Facilitating Abuse of Migrant Kids over ‘Flimsy’ Manhattan Case

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) stated that it’s absurd that the “flimsy” case against former President Donald Trump in New York has gotten far more attention than the findings by a Florida grand jury accusing the federal government of “facilitating the forced migration, sale, and abuse of foreign children,” and encouraging children “to undertake and/or be subjected to a harrowing trek to our border, ultimately abandoning significant numbers of those who survive the journey to an uncertain fate with persons who are largely unvetted.”

Moody said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “Shocking, as a mother, the circumstances and horrific threats that these children are exposed to. Mayorkas, Biden, this is on them. When we came out and said that they are [colluding] and helping [the] trafficking of children into our country, that was not an overstatement. At the time, we only knew about the middle-of-the-night flights that were shipping these people across the country. Now, a grand jury has found that these children are being encouraged to come here because of Biden’s policies and Mayorkas. And when they are, the administration rapidly processes them, they don’t do much of any investigation, they’ve been sent to live with people they don’t even know. They’ve been sold for sex. They’ve been abused. In some cases, these people have listed strip clubs as the places where they’re intending to go. This is indeed trafficking. There’s no other word for it. And it is shocking to me that we are talking about such a flimsy case against a former president of the United States and we’re not talking about a current case against this President and Mayorkas for trafficking children or at least turning a blind eye to what is actually happening. And this is no longer just politicians talking about it. These are findings from a grand jury who spent months investigating.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett