Behar: It’s ‘Beginning of the End of the Republican Party’ — They Won’t Win Any National Elections

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes the Republican Party will not win any national elections because they are alienating young voters.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “The Wall Street Journal has a great editorial today about that this Wisconsin Supreme Court seat going to a Democrat should be a huge wake-up call on how Republicans are alienated suburban voters, young voters and women.”

She continued, “Now all we talk about is what we are against and not what we are for. Take that even further, Gen Z, I teach at Georgetown University, and all my students are Gen Zers. There are three issues right, left and center that they all care about, dealing with gun violence in this country, addressing climate change, supporting the LGBTQ community. They have different views on how to do that. I’m a Republican who wants to address gun violence. What the current GOP is doing is we are not offering solutions. We deny the existence of climate change, we are going to discriminate against the LGBTQ community, and we will say we cannot even get anything done on gun violence. There’s a huge amount that has to be done. I credit people in my party raising alarm bells.”

Behar said, “This is the beginning of the end of the Republican Party as I see it. I don’t see that they’re going to win any elections anymore in this country, not national elections. They are on the wrong side. These kids were born in 1997, not 1897, which is where the Republican Party is going. They are like hey, hold up, I don’t want to get killed in school or be in the middle of another tornado or whatever the hell is going on in our country.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “It’s clear the Republican Party is the party of dinosaurs, right? 1897. It’s clear they don’t have any proposals, a platform. Right now, it is just a grievance politics.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN