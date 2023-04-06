Dershowitz Likens Trump Chances with Potential NYC Jury to Civil Rights Activists Facing ‘All-White Jim Crow’ Juries

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz was down on former President Donald Trump’s chances in front of a New York City jury with the possible trial for his 34-count indictment brought by a Manhattan grand jury.

Dershowitz said although he was reluctant to compare a New York City jury to the Jim Crow South, the chances of Trump being acquitted by a New York City jury were the equivalent of what a “civil rights person” would face from a jury in the Jim Crow South.

“It reminds me of when I was a civil rights person in the South — if you spit on the sidewalk or even if you didn’t spit on the sidewalk if the sheriff said you spit on the sidewalk and charge you with it, there was no chance you could get acquitted by an all-white Jim Crow jury,” he said. “Everybody knew that. You were innocent, but you were going to be convicted.”

“I don’t want to make comparisons between Jim Crow and New York City, but in New York City, you cannot get 12 jurors who are prepared to have an objective view and want to walk around town and have people say, that’s the juror who freed Donald Trump and allowed him to be president,” Dershowitz continued. “And the same thing is true with the judge. Any decent judge would change the venue immediately, but this judge won’t do that. Any decent judge would throw the case out on statute of limitations. This judge won’t do it.”

“He doesn’t want to ruin his career,” he added. “He doesn’t want to have the reputation of being the judge who freed Donald Trump. Remember, judges in New York are elected. There is no way he can get a fair trial. I don’t care if Jesus, Mohammed, Abraham Lincoln, and George Washington, and Thurgood Marshall defended Donald Trump in New York. He didn’t — he would not win that. A hung jury? Possibly. Acquittal? Never.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor