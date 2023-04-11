House Intelligence Chair: DOJ Won’t Tell Us Which Classified Documents Came from Trump and Which Are from Biden

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) — who is one of the members of the Gang of Eight that will receive access to the classified documents recovered from former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, and former Vice President Mike Pence — stated that his office has received the documents, but the Department of Justice hasn’t identified which documents come from which person. He also stated that, while the documents are still being sorted through, so far, “there’s nothing of great national security threat that’s within them.”

Turner said, “They’re already delivered to our office, and my — the staff director for the Intelligence Committee is currently sorting through the documents, and what we know so far of the documents, there’s nothing of great national security threat that’s within them. Unfortunately — and this is something we’re going to have to require — the Department of Justice has not identified which documents come from which president or vice president’s cache.”

He added, “This has been absolutely a stalling from the Department of Justice from the beginning, I think largely because we all know that this began as a political endeavor.”

