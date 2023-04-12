GOP Rep. Gallagher: Macron’s China Comments a ‘Dumpster Fire’ for Biden’s Deterrence Plans, Boasts About Europe

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), who chairs the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said the statements on Taiwan and China by French President Emmanuel Macron are “a dumpster fire for this idea that the Biden administration is pushing about integrated deterrence.”

Gallagher said, [relevant remarks begin around 47:00] “I think there’s a technical diplomatic term for Macron’s trip, and that is dumpster fire. It’s a dumpster fire for this idea that the Biden administration is pushing about integrated deterrence. It’s a dumpster fire for the cause of world peace. And, really, most of all, it’s a disaster for what we were talking about before, which is Taiwan and all the free countries in Asia looking to NATO partners for inspiration on how to stand up to totalitarian aggression.”

He added, “The Biden administration may talk about increasing unity with Europe on the question of Ukraine, but when it comes to China there are severe divisions between our view of the world, America’s increasing consensus on China and then the western Europeans in particular, the French and Germans foremost among them. We’ve got to figure out a way to heal that divide, otherwise, we’re not going to have a coherent strategy going forward.”

