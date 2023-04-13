Dem Rep. Torres: Pentagon Leak Is a Reminder China Is the Biggest Strategic Challenge

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) stated that the leak of classified documents are “a reminder that China represents the single greatest strategic challenge to the United States.”

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:10] “Congressman Torres, one of the reasons I brought you all together is the common ground you see on China. You’re both on that select committee dealing with China.” He then quoted from a Washington Post story on the leaked documents showing that, according to a U.S. intercept of Russian intelligence, China agreed to provide lethal aid to Russia before saying, “This kind of links those two stories and the concern about China and that leak.”

Torres responded, “Look, these leaks serve as a reminder that China represents the single greatest strategic challenge to the United States. The fundamental question is, what kind of world do we wish to live in? Do we want to live in a free world governed by countries like the United States or do we wish to live in a totalitarian, Orwellian police state like what you have in Xinjiang in China? And I suspect most people — especially most Americans — would prefer to err on the side of freedom and democracy.”

